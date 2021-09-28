Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.70.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,465.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.