DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head-To-Head Contrast

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBS Group and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.44 $3.42 billion $5.25 16.95 PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.35 -$1.24 billion $2.10 22.07

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp 39.30% 13.62% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DBS Group and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 7 1 3.00

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.22, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than DBS Group.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DBS Group pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats DBS Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment offers financial services and products to institutional clients. The Treasury Markets segment deals with structuring, market-making, and trading across a broad range of treasury products. The others segment covers activities from corporate decisions and income; and expenses not attributed to the business segments described. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

