New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

EDU has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

