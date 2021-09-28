Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $802.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

