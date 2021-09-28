Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE HUBB opened at $185.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.59. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 270.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

