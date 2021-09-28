$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

