TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

TGTX stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,603,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

