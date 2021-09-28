Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.62

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.62 and traded as high as C$37.27. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$37.15, with a volume of 210,523 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.