Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $6.90. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 58,540 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.73 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

