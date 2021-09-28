Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

