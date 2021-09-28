Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

