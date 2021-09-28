Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM opened at $30.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

