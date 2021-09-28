Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIP. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

BIP opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

