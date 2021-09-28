Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.62.

HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

