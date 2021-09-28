Galera Therapeutics’ (GRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

