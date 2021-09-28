Galera Therapeutics’ (GRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
NASDAQ GRTX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
