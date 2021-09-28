Mizuho Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $97.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.37.

MU opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

