Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Infinera stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

