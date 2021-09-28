Comparing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Indonesia Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 14.02 $5.64 million N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 17.33 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -4.91

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.16%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Indonesia Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

