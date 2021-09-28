Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.