Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimates for the third quarter and current year have undergone downward revisions lately. The company is witnessing rising cost and expenses owing to escalating raw material costs. This is likely to dent its profitability. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind for the company. Oversupply in the steel industry has been a perennial problem. Global steel-making capacity exceeds demand for steel products in some regions globally. Hence, steel manufacturers in these countries are bound to export steel at lower prices. This might mar the company’s results. Decrease in iron ore prices owing to China’s efforts to curb steel production might adversely impact the company’s results. National Steel is bearing the brunt of high debt levels.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 610,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 113,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

