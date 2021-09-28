CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Head-To-Head Review

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEVA and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.20 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,458.00 Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.95 $20.84 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats CEVA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.