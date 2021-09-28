Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 42,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 12,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

