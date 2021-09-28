Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $56.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.