Craig Hallum Raises Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $105.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.43.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

