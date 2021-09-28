Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.32.

SLDB stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,695 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

