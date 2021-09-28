Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Up 7.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

