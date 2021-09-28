Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $9.88. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 278,949 shares traded.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $11,604,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $7,245,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

