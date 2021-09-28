Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

