Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $10.36 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.