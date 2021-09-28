Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.11 ($129.54).

PUM stock opened at €98.08 ($115.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €104.53 and its 200-day moving average is €96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion and a PE ratio of 49.99. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

