Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.