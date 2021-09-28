Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.