Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

