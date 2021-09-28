Critical Survey: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & N-able (NYSE:NABL)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and N-able (NYSE:NABL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nCino and N-able’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 51.84 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -225.67 N-able N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N-able has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65% N-able N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for nCino and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 6 0 2.60 N-able 0 0 5 0 3.00

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $79.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. N-able has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than nCino.

Summary

N-able beats nCino on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

