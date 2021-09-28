Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

YMAB opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,636,193. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,329.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 71,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

