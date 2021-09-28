Head to Head Contrast: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.09 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.68 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -64.83

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.93%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $52.59, suggesting a potential upside of 22.90%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

