Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

