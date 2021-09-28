Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

AINC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.63.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ashford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

