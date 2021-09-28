Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

