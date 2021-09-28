Griffin Securities Comments on Adobe Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Griffin Securities analyst now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $603.65 on Monday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.94 and a 200-day moving average of $560.85. The company has a market cap of $287.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

