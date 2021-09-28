KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

MTN stock opened at $344.01 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $353.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

