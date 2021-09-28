Analysts Set Expectations for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

NYSE:MTN opened at $344.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.14 and a 200-day moving average of $311.49. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $353.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

