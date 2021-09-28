Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $429.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,878 shares of company stock worth $33,598. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

