First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 36,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 125,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.