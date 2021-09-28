JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of TSHA opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

