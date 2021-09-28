K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

SDF stock opened at €13.85 ($16.29) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.31 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of €13.45 ($15.82). The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.15 and its 200-day moving average is €10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

