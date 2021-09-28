Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 2.4%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.05). 690,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,011,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.51. The company has a market capitalization of £573.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

