EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Up 1.8%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.76. 139,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 190,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a market cap of $237.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 132.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

