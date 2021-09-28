First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Up 1.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $71.73. 10,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.