Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLMAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

