Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

